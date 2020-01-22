Can you tell which of these guns is real or a toy?

Imitation firearms and realistic looking toy guns are now illegal to sell in New Jersey. As NJ.com reports, Gov. Phil Murphy signed the legislation into law yesterday.

What’s now required of a manufacturer to legally sell a fake gun in the Garden State from here on out? The following excerpt is from the new bill:

The bill prohibits the sale of a toy gun or imitation firearm unless it meets certain specifications. Under the bill, a toy gun or imitation firearm is required to: 1) be a color other than black, blue, silver, or aluminum; 2) be marked with a non-removable orange stripe that is at least one inch in width and runs the entire length of each side of the gun’s barrel; and 3) have a barrel that is at least one inch in diameter and closed at a distance of at least one-half inch from the barrel’s front end with the same material of which the toy gun or imitation firearm is made.

Those caught selling toy guns that are not in compliance with these new standards face a first time penalty of $500 then $1,000 for subsequent offenses.

The problem of course is confusion for police. A realistic looking toy gun in the hand of a young or pre-teen can have deadly consequences if encountered by a police officer. Want to put yourself to the challenge? Can you tell the difference between a fake and a real gun? There’s a quiz to find out. I got 6 out of 7 correct. Not much consolation your child were that one in seven.

Take the quiz here.

