New Jersey State Police are asking for you help in finding a road rage suspect.

It happened Wednesday night on the New Jersey Turnpike in Carteret.

According to a Facebook post, the incident happened around 8:45 p.m. in the southbound lanes and involved two SUVs and a tractor trailer.

Investigators say the SUVs, one white and one gray, boxed the tractor trailer into the right lane, forcing the big rig to stop.

The truck driver and the drivers of the SUVs got out of their vehicles, and fought on the side of the road. The suspects then fled before troopers arrived on the scene.

It is not known what sparked the road rage incident or whether the drivers of the SUVs knew each other and were working in concert.

State Police have released images captured by traffic cams. While the vehicles and at least one suspect can be seen in the video, you cannot make out license plate numbers.

NJSP loading...

NJSP loading...

Anyone who may have witnessed the incident, the events leading up to it or just following, is asked to contact Detective Mike Silvestre of Cranbury Station Detective Bureau at 609-860-9000 ext. 4423. Anonymous tips are welcome.

How to get from Monmouth/Ocean to the Holland Tunnel without paying tolls Sometimes even your GPS doesn't know the back way to certain places.

The 10 Most Stolen Vehicles In New Jersey