Since the start of the 2017 season, the New York Giants are the worst team in professional football at 12-4. They are on an 0-14 streak against their two biggest rivals, the Dallas Cowboys and the Philadelphia Eagles. They have also gone through three head coaches, two general managers (soon to be three), and two quarterbacks. They are 0-5 so far this year and between the two "New York" teams they are the bigger reason for optimism.

This should give you an idea of how bad the Jets are. The scores of their 0-5 start speak for themselves. 27-17 to Buffalo, 31-13 to San Francisco, 36-7 to the Colts, 37-28 to Denver, and 30-10 to Arizona. When you see head coach Adam Gase on TV with the sound down, you wonder if he's talking about being fired which should be coming very soon now that New Jersey native Dan Quinn was fired by the Atlanta Falcons. It could be worse. Imagine the Jets fire Gase and hire Quinn, who blew a 28-3 lead over the Patriots in the Super Bowl!

Both of their young quarterbacks have shown signs of potential but both have definitely regressed this year. Injuries are no excuse. When you look at how the San Francisco 49ers, who had their key players injured while they were beating the Jets, came back to MetLife Stadium and throttled the Giants with their third-string QB 36-9 the following week. Those same 49ers were beaten by the Philadelphia Eagles who are having their own problems but at least they stayed in the "City of Brotherly Love."

Year after year as other teams create exciting highlights and build team that go to the playoffs, the Giants and Jets struggle. How long can this possibly go on? The NFL should have a rule that if ownership can't produce a winning team in a certain amount of years on their own, they must sell the team or the league takes over management. Kind of like when former commissioner Pete Roselle got the Giants to hire George Young.

There was a time when New Yorkers referred to New Jersey and their "dumping ground." They may have done that with these two teams. But the good news is that this year we don't have to pay to see it.

The post above reflects the thoughts and observations of New Jersey 101.5 talk show host Steve Trevelise. Any opinions expressed are Steve's own. Steve Trevelise is on New Jersey 101.5 Monday-Thursday from 7pm-11pm. Follow him on Twitter @realstevetrev.

