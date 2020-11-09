Can natural gas in New Jersey be saved from Gov. Phil Murphy? I's a question that needs to be raised as New Jerseyans will head to the polls on Nov. 2, 2021 to elect a new governor.

In 2017, clearly dealing with the understandable fatigue from the incompetent and personal ego-driven reign of Chris Christie, New Jersey elected a man from Massachusetts who promised to raise taxes. Murphy came in and provided some emotional relief for those absolutely sick and tired of the blowhard soundbites from arrogant, out-of-touch, tax-raising Chris Christie. Even I gave Murphy a few minutes to get his sea legs and see if he could govern the increasingly blue state without driving the middle class further under the bus.

Sadly, it took Murphy only a couple minutes to embrace every left-wing cause possible, including bans on plastic bags, sanctuary state policies, endless lawsuits filed against the Trump administration, public funding for abortion providers, cuts in aid to towns to shift money to special interest causes, tax hikes and an all-out assault on fossil fuels. None of these policy directives line up with the moderate base of either party in New Jersey. But Murphy benefited from 3.5 million eligible.

Murphy benefited from a lackluster and corrupt Republican Party complicit in the daily takedown of President Donald Trump. As a result of the weak and feckless leadership from the New Jersey Republicans in the legislature, Murphy continued implementing his radical agenda. By the time coronavirus became the top issue, it was too late to do anything to stop the madness.

Over the next few months, I'll be rolling out ideas that need to be championed by the candidate chosen to take Murphy on in November. Anything short of showing the voters a total contrast with the disastrous politics regarding energy, taxes and public safety will result in a Murphy win and four more years of economic and social oppression.

The first issue that will impact you and your family is energy policy. Murphy has made it a pillar of his re-election to eliminate fossil fuels. What a short-sighted, ignorant and dangerous policy goal. Despite the fact that nearly 8 in 10 New Jersey households rely on natural gas for their energy needs and natural gas may be the single greatest contributor to the cleanest air we've had in decades, the gov is in on mission to set us back and destroy all the progress made by sensible energy policy.

Currently 90% of New Jersey's energy needs are met with clean natural gas and nuclear energy. The governor's plan, which will phase out natural gas and increase your home energy costs, has nothing to do with providing clean, reliable and affordable energy to NJ residents. It's all about politics and catering to a far Left-wing base which is out-of-step with average New Jerseyans.

What could motivate the governor to look at the clean, affordable and reliable energy provided by natural gas and nuclear in favor of subsidized alternate energy from out-of-state which will drive up consumer costs and eliminate good paying jobs? Only politics. We need a governor who will not only reinvest in the building or pipelines and get our natural gas and nuclear to 100%, but also explore possibilities of turning gas transportation into a tax break for New Jersey households.

Our state is home to the second busiest port in the nation and easily has the capacity to ship excess natural gas production from our hugely successful fracking industry to other nations. Why shouldn't we use our vast pipeline network and infrastructure to create jobs, lower costs and offset the high taxes of NJ residents? The US export industry is booming, including the UK and even the UAE buying our natural gas.

Why are New Jersey residents not benefiting from this booming part of the U.S. economy? We have the capabilities through the port and the pipelines to deliver gas to the rest of the Northeast and across the pond. This is a part of the economy that should be celebrated, encouraged and expanded. We have the capability of exporting natural gas through the transfer station in South Jersey in Gibbstown and there is no reason why we can't expect the same in Perth Amboy.

The new governor elected in 2021 should immediately bring the energy provider stakeholders and union leaders, specifically Elec 825, to the table to discuss framing tax policy to provide an incentive for both companies, workers and taxpayers. There are billions of dollars at stake and our exports are providing critical supplies for the needs of our allies.

Isn't it time for New Jersey to get our fair share?

