CAMDEN — A 21-year old woman was shot dead just before midnight on Sunday, according to the Camden County Prosecutor's Office.

Detectives are looking for answers in the death of Paopei Goodman, who was pronounced dead at Cooper University Medical Center at 12:02 a.m. Monday.

According to the prosecutor's office, Camden County police received an alert through their gunshot detection system from the 1500 block of Admiral Wilson Blvd. in Camden late Sunday night. Officers responded to the area and learned that victim had been transported to the hospital.

Anyone with information related to the incident is asked to contact Detective Tanner Ogilvie at the prosecutor's office at 856-580-5819 and Camden County Police Department Homicide Detective Maria Bagby at 609-519-6947. Tips can be sent anonymously to ccpotips@ccprosecutor.org.

Dino Flammia is a reporter for New Jersey 101.5. You can reach him at dino.flammia@townsquaremedia.com

Click here to contact an editor about feedback or a correction for this story.

Update: NJ arrests in Jan. 6 U.S. Capitol riot A year later, more than 20 people from New Jersey have been charged with involvement in the Jan. 6 insurrection at the U.S. Capitol.