CAMDEN — Camden County officials are celebrating the latest data on overdose numbers.

For the first half of 2024, there has been a 39% drop in overdoses when compared to the same months in 2023.

"Honestly, the numbers were a bit surprising. We've been leveling off over the last few years, but to have this type of drop already this year is a good sign. Hopefully the trend will continue,” Board of Commissioners Director Louis Cappelli Jr. said.

The county has been collecting this data for the last 10 years. That same year is when the Camden County Opioid Addiction Task Force was assembled to implement different ideas and policies, according to Cappelli. It’s a collaborative force made up of law enforcement, those from the clergy, those in recovery, people who provide treatment and more.

Prior to the annual data collection and the task force, he said the county used to see about 400 overdoses in a year.

The commissioner director touted the county’s policies are leading to this current success but said “we still have a long way to go.”

For anyone suffering, he said to visit the county’s website found here, which can lead to the evaluation and treatment process.

What’s in place to help those suffering?

Narcan in every police car

Medical providers in the municipal courts allow people to get evaluated almost on the spot

Multimedia public education program

Providing additional housing, resources on the streets

REAL Sports program for those in recovery

Police can check off on their compliant if someone may be suffering from addiction

If someone chooses to get treatment after talking with the municipal court judge, charges can be postponed until they go through that process

