Imagine winning $721,000 on a $5 bet: It happened in Atlantic City, NJ

Can you imagine turning a $5 casino bet into $721,000?

That's what happened to one lucky guest visiting Caesars Atlantic City who will start the new year $721,000 richer.

Atlantic City’s first big jackpot winner this year placed a $5 bet on a Mississippi Stud progressive game.

The game was part of Caesars, Harrah’s Resort, and Tropicana’s All-In Table Games Progressive Jackpot, a table games side bet, available on a series of linked progressive poker games at each resort, located in each casino’s table games section.

To be eligible guests had to try their luck on a progressive game at Tropicana, Caesars Atlantic City or Harrah’s Resort Atlantic City, which includes Four Card Poker, Let It Ride, Three Card Poker, Ultimate Texas Hold’em, Mississippi Stud Poker and Texas Hold’em Poker, located in each casino’s table games section.

A progressive jackpot is a jackpot (usually at a slot machine, or, as in this case, a poker machine) that grows at a predetermined rate each time it is not won. After someone hits it, it resets.

Last year, a New Jersey man from Monmouth County, who placed a $5 bet on a progressive linked game at Tropicana Atlantic City, became an instant millionaire, winning $1.1 million from the mega jackpot.

