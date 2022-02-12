Ben Simmons is selling his $3.1M Philly condo — see inside

Former Philadelphia 76er Ben Simmons' $3.1 million trophy condo in Philadelphia is up for sale. It turns out that Ben finally got another job and he will be moving out of town.

This could be good news for you if you want a condo in Center City with absolutely incredible views of City Hall and Billy Penn — and you have a lot of money. That's assuming that new Sixer James Harden doesn't beat you to it. In this real estate deal, you may have to 'Fear the Beard'.

More about Ben Simmons' real estate holdings

Ben's place at The Ritz-Carlton Residences of Philadelphia has been listed for sale since October for $3.1 million.

Simmons purchased the three-condo unit for $2.54 million in 2018. It has three bedrooms and 4.5 baths and is 3,079 square feet. The residence comes with two underground parking spots, access to a fitness center and pool, and valet parking.

If Ben decides to sell his 10,000 square-foot house in Moorestown, real estate insiders say he would try to list it for $4.9 million. He paid around $2.275 million, but he has made numerous upgrades to the home, which sits on about two acres. He finished the basement, put in a new kitchen, replaced the flooring, added a pool, and furnished the house.

This summer, Simmons, the newest member of the Brooklyn Nets, purchased a new all-black farmhouse in Southern California for $17.5 million. It’s 12,000 square feet on 1.5 acres and includes two motor courts, a pool, spa, wood deck, patio, and cabana. There’s also a guesthouse that comes with a pool of its own.

Really, the guesthouse has its own pool? That's a little decadent for a guy who refused to get on the basketball court for four months.

Anyway, let's get back to the Ben Simmons condo. It's a high-end property, it's still available and we have pictures. Take a look...

Bye-Bye, Ben Simmons! He's Selling This Awesome $3.1M Philly Condo

LOOK: Ocean City's Chatterbox Restaurant & Three Upstairs Apartments For Sale @$2.9M