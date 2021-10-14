Busted: Accused thieves in Brick may have broken into 20 cars, cops say

Brick police say they captured two car burglars early Tuesday morning.

Ryan Payesko, 27, and 28-year-old Nicolas Massimi, both from Toms River, were arrested and charged with various theft and drugs offenses, and they are suspected in thefts from as many as 20 vehicles.

Police responded to a car burglary in progress near Collins Court in Greenbriar 1 after someone called to report burglaries in the neighborhood.

An officer reported seeing two men who matched the description of the burglars inside a car.

Payesko was charged with theft of moveable property, burglary, possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of hypodermic needles, possession of heroin and possession of brass knuckles. He was also issued a traffic summons for driving with a suspended license.

Massimi was charged with theft of moveable property, possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of hypodermic needles, and possession of heroin.

The Brick Police Department is reminding residents to lock their car cars and not to keep valuables inside their vehicles.