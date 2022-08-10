Bus rolls over on NJ Turnpike, killing 2 women

WOODBRIDGE — Two women died after a double-decker Megabus overturned on the New Jersey Turnpike on Tuesday night.

The bus carrying 22 passengers was headed south in the left lane outer lanes near the Thomas Edison service area around 6:50 p.m. when the driver lost directional control and struck a Ford F-150 pickup truck in the center lane, according to State Police trooper Brandi Slota.

The impact sent the bus back into the right lane. It hit the guardrail and overturneded at the entrance to the service area.

Injuries and fatalities

Slota said Cecilia Kiyanitza, 66, of Woodbury, was flown via medical helicopter to a hospital where she was pronounced dead.

Cheryl Johnson, 59, of The Bronx, was pronounced dead at the crash scene.

The driver of the bus, a 56-year-old Westville man, suffered serious injuries along with two passengers. Fourteen passengers suffered non-life threatening injuries and four passengers were not injured.

The bus was headed for Philadelphia.

Slota said the driver of the pick-up was not injured.

No charges have been filed. The crash remains under investigation.

It was the 19th fatal crash on the New Jersey Turnpike this year, according to State Police records.

