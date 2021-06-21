Burlington County expands COVID-19 vaccination efforts

COVID-19 vaccine shots are still available to Burlington County residents who want them.

“We’ve made incredible progress in getting people vaccinated and we’ve seen the results in our low COVID-19 case numbers, but we’re not done yet,” said Dr. Herb Conaway, director of the Burlington County Health Department.

Starting this week, four new fixed vaccine clinics are being set up for specific days in an effort to get more people vaccinated throughout the county:

Mondays: Vaccines will be distributed at a drive-thru clinic at the Burlington County Emergency Services Training Center at 53 Academy Drive in Westhampton from 2 p.m. to 6 p.m.

Tuesdays: The Palmyra Community Center at 30 West Broad in Palmyra will distribute vaccines from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Wednesdays: On Wednesdays, people can go to the Weimann Building at 400 Delanco Road in Edgewater Park from 12 p.m. to 4 p.m. to get vaccinated against COVID-19.

Thursdays: The Bordentown Township Senior Center at 3 Municipal Drive in Bordentown will vaccinate people on Thursdays from 3 p.m. to 7 p.m.

All four clinics will offer both the Moderna and the single-dose Johnson & Johnson vaccines. Appointments can be made online at covid19.gov/pages/finder or by calling 1-855-568-0545.

The Burlington County vaccine megasite at the Moorestown Mall remains open, but is expected to close by the end of July. The county is also hoping to operate a mobile vaccination program that will administer shots to the homeless, homebound residents and those at domestic violence shelters.

To date, more than 227,000 Burlington County residents have been fully vaccinated, which is more than 55% of the county population ages 12 and older.

