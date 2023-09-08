🍺 A food truck and craft beer festival will be held in Springfield later this month

🍕 More than two dozen food trucks, breweries, and wineries will be on hand

🍦 Food trucks and craft beverages help contribute to the local economy

SPRINGFIELD — If you like food and beer, then be sure to check out the Burlington County Craft Beer and Food Truck Festival on Sept. 23.

Tickets are on sale now for the event which takes place from 1 p.m. to 7 p.m. at the Burlington County Fairgrounds, 1990 Jacksonville-Jobstown Road in Springfield.

More than two dozen food trucks, breweries, and wineries are scheduled to be at this year’s festival, plus live music and other entertainment.

“Burlington County has incredible history, natural beauty, art, and music and this event is a great opportunity for residents to come together and enjoy a fun evening out in one of our county parks,” said Burlington County Commissioner Director, Felicia Hopson.

She said food trucks and craft beverages are important small businesses that add a lot to the local communities.

Pizza pepperoni isolated on white background, top view nitrub loading...

Participating food trucks include Butch’s Smack Your Lips, Rio Brazilian Steak Truck, Palleschi’s Pizza, Little Sicilian, Dan’s Waffles, Latin Bites, Lexylicious, Buzzetta’s, Mexi-Boys, Red’s Rolling Restaurant, Star of the Sea Seafood, and G’Day Gourmet.

Breweries taking part in the festival include Dr. Brewlittle’s (Maple Shade), Mechanical Brewery (Cherry Hill), CKBC (Williamstown), Zed’s Beer (Marlton), Subculture Artisan Ale (Florence), Third State Brewing (Burlington City), Axe & Arrow Brewing (Glassboro), and Bout the Hops Brewing (Mount Laurel)

Pint glass full of light beer on a wooden table zmurciuk_k loading...

“Restaurants, food trucks, and breweries bring visitors to our downtowns, and they serve as engines for economic development and growth. By helping them, we’re helping our own communities grow and remain strong and vibrant,” Hopson said.

Performing at the festival will be three bands: Jimmy & The Parrots (a Jimmy Buffett tribute band), High Noon, and Lost in Paris.

The Burlington County Craft Beer and Food Truck Festival comes on the heels of the county’s Summer Restaurant Week featuring more than 115 participating restaurants, eateries, food trucks, and craft beverage businesses, offering specials, prefixed course menus, and deals to patrons.

Report a correction 👈 | 👉 Contact our newsroom