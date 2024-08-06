Rutgers police investigate office burglary on Newark campus

🚨 A burglary took place on the Newark campus of Rutgers University

NEWARK — Following an armed carjacking on their New Brunswick campus, the Rutgers University Police Department is now investigating a report of a burglary on its Newark campus.

Police say the burglary occurred at the Rutgers Administrative Complex sometime between Friday, Aug. 2 at 5 p.m. and Monday, Aug. 5 at 8:30 a.m. inside the building located at 30 Bergen Street.

The burglar(s) used force to gain access to the building, police said and items of value were stolen, but a description of the items was not disclosed.

The description of the person or persons involved was also not revealed.

Rutgers police are asking anyone with information to please contact the RUPD’s Detective Bureau at 973-972-6394.

As a reminder to students, teachers, and staff, the Rutgers University Police Department provides escorts upon request. The escorts provide the Rutgers community with personalized service to their vehicles, campus residences, or the university’s mass transit system.

To request a security escort, contact the police communications center at 973-972-4491.

