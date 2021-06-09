Burger King declares LGBTQ war on Chic-Fil-A, will NJ take sides?

Burger King is stepping up its game in the chicken sandwich wars and they're declaring a not so subtle war with Chic-fil-A while they're at it. They just introduced the Ch'King chicken sandwich on Thursday and the company took to Twitter to announce they will donate 40 cents for every one sold in June to Human Rights Campaign.

It's an obvious slap at Chic-fil-A's history of donating to anti-LGBTQ causes. The Cathy family started Chic-fil-A and they are devout Baptists. Donations in the past were made to anti-LGBTQ groups including one that promoted gay conversion therapy, a practice eventually outlawed in New Jersey. While the fast food franchise expanded across the nation and controversies mounted, the company backed off those donations. However CEO Dan Cathy still supports the "biblical definition of marriage" yet claims he's not anti-gay.

So will New Jersey care? Will Burger King steal market share from Chic-fil-A by being pro-LGBTQ and trying to shame their rival? It may depend what Jersey town you're talking about. Remember when Rider University polled students about what fast food options they wanted on campus and Chic-fil-A came out on top yet was banned by the school? Administration explained their decision in a letter posted to their website as follows:

"Chick-fil-A was removed as one of the options based on the company's record widely perceived to be in opposition to the LGBTQ+ community. We sought to be thoughtful and fair in balancing the desire to provide satisfying options for a new on-campus restaurant while also being faithful to our values of inclusion... Ultimately, we decided to lean in the direction of creating a welcoming environment where differences can be appreciated and where each individual can expect to experience dignity and respect."

Is all this going to truly win points for Burger King? Or will it just draw more attention to their competition's brand?

Does the average person care about the personal beliefs of the CEO if the company stopped the practice of making large donations to anti-LGBTQ causes? Or does the history of doing it still carry a blemish? Do we think every worker at every Chic-fil-A feels the same and that there's some religious litmus test in the hiring practice?

I think for the most part people just want a damn chicken sandwich. And extra sweet and spicy siracha sauce, please.

The post above reflects the thoughts and observations of New Jersey 101.5 talk show host Jeff Deminski. Any opinions expressed are Jeff Deminski's own.

