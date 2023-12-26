If you enjoy a cold beer with your burger, I have good news for you.

Burger 25, the popular restaurant with two locations at the Shore, is planning a third. It will be on Route 88 in Brick.

What makes this location different, is that it will be located next to Icarus Brewing Company. Burger 25 owner Steve Vetter told the Asbury Park Press that the location is perfect, “I believe it is a match made in heaven," Steve said. "We've always welcomed BYOB, and to be next to one of the most popular breweries in New Jersey as they embark on a 20,000-square-foot facility, it’s awesome. We can’t wait to be a part of it."

Due to New Jersey’s archaic liquor laws, Icarus can’t serve food, but patrons will be allowed to bring their burgers into the brewpub, and Vetter said the Icarus customers can bring their beer into Burger 25.

I am quite familiar with the Burger 25 in Toms River (the Habanero Burger is a favorite of mine), but if you aren’t so familiar, it’s a family-owned business that opened in Toms River in 2013, serving burgers, fries, shakes, and more.

Due to their popularity, they outgrew the original location and moved to bigger digs (still in TR); they recently added a second store in Ship Bottom on LBI.

Icarus Brewing will be moving from Lakewood to their new, much larger Brick location.

Icarus owner Jason Goldstein told the Asbury Park Press, that the move has been smooth, "Brick Township has welcomed us with open arms so far," Goldstein said, "with everyone ranging from the mayor (John G. Ducey) to the residents of the town rooting for us to open and offering kind words of support."

Opinions expressed in the post above are those of New Jersey 101.5 talk show host Bill Doyle only.

