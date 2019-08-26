HARRINGTON PARK — A Bergen County public school district will start the new school year with new, bullet-resistant doors to some of its classrooms.

Harrington Park's school serves kindergarten through the eighth grade.

REMO Security makes the 150-pound doors from galvanized steel sheets, "reinforced by horizontal steel stiffening ribs," according to the company's website. There's also a panel of bullet-resistant glass and each door costs $2,500.

A tagline on the REMO site is "Our mission: Turning classrooms into safe rooms. It’s that simple."

Harrington Park purchased about 50 doors for its district, as reported by Fox News.

The same report said borough schools superintendent Adam Fried outlined a next step as replacing the schools' outside doors.

Alyssa Alhadeff, a Bergen County native from Woodcliff Lake, was among the 17 people who were killed in the Parkland, Florida, shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School on Feb. 14, 2018.

Back in February, Gov. Phil Murphy signed Alyssa’s Law, requiring all New Jersey public schools to install silent panic alarms to alert law enforcement during emergencies such as an active shooter situation.

The law, which is applied to all public elementary and secondary schools, also permits schools to install an "alternative emergency mechanism", as approved by the Department of Education.

Public school students from Harrington Park in ninth through twelfth grades attend Northern Valley Regional High School, which also serves Northvale, Norwood and Old Tappan in Bergen County.

