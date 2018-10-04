U.S. Sen. Bob Menendez, D-N.J., said the latest FBI probe of U.S. Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh is "bull****."

"That report, if that's an investigation it's a bull**** investigation," Menendez said on video posted on his official U.S. Senate account on Twitter.

The tweet repeated the vulgar description: "Just read the FBI report on Kavanaugh - if that’s an investigation, it’s a bull**** investigation."

Menendez's potty-mouth response was in contrast to his Republican opponent, Bob Hugin, who has declined to tell voters how he would vote on the Kavanaugh nomination. Earlier this week Hugin said that he would wait for the FBI to conclude its investigation.

On Thursday, Hugin tweeted that he believed the findings should be made public.

The Menendez tweet was posted Thursday afternoon, hours after the FBI released its confidential findings. The vote on Kavanaugh's nomination has been held up after California psychology professor Christine Blasey Ford testified that Kavanaugh assaulted her when they were both teenagers more than 30 years ago. Kavanaugh has denied the allegations.

The White House ordered a new one-week FBI investigation after senators requested one after last week's Judiciary Committee hearing in which Ford and Kavanaugh testified.

The nomination has become the leading partisan topic ahead of next month's midterm elections. A Fairleigh Dickinson University poll released Tuesday found that 55 percent of New Jersey voters want the Senate to reject the nomination.

The FBI interviewed three people who Ford has said attended a 1982 high school gathering in suburban Maryland where she says Kavanaugh's attack occurred. They also spoke to another Kavanaugh friend as well as to a second woman, Deborah Ramirez, who has claimed Kavanaugh exposed himself to her at a Yale party when both were freshmen.

U.S. Sen. Jeff Flake, R-Ariz., who first asked for a supplemental FBI investigation last week, indicated that he may be leaning toward supporting the nomination after saying Thursday that "we've seen no additional corroborating information"

But Democrats have complained that the FBI was not allowed to conduct a comprehensive probe.

"The reality is that that is not a full and thorough investigation," Menendez said Thursday. "Evidently, the Republicans who gave the direction to the FBI of what could be investigated was extremely limited. I hear a lot about a lack of corroboration. You don't get corroboration if you don't talk to corroborating witnesses at the end of the day. And that obviously didn't happen here. I'm amazed, I'm amazed, for the highest court in the land this is the type of report the FBI produces."

The Associated Press contributed to this report.