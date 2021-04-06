After crash, driver steals Gloucester County cop car and is shot dead, police say

BUENA VISTA — A man was shot and killed by an officer after he stole a police vehicle from a crash scene on Monday, according to the state Attorney General's Office.

After a crash at Cumberland and Tuckahoe Roads around 3 p.m., one of the drivers stole a police vehicle belonging to the Gloucester County township of Franklin, according to attorney general's spokesman Peter Aseltine.

The driver drove south on Cumberland Road to Oak Road, where he had what Aseltine described as an "encounter" with police that caused a Franklin officer to fire at the man. It's not clear how many shots were fired.

The identities of the driver and the officer were not publicly released.

Buena Vista does not have its own department and is covered by State Police. Franklin Township police were assisting with the crash.

The incident is being investigated by the Attorney General's office per a state law requiring the office to investigate a person’s death that occurs during an encounter with a law enforcement officer acting in the officer’s official capacity or while the decedent is in custody.

