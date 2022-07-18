Bucket Drumming in Jersey City: Teaching beats and coping skills

Before coming to New Jersey 101.5, I spent some time working at Bonnie Brae in Basking Ridge as part of the recreational staff. I got the opportunity to work with Troy Frierson, who is an incredible, multi-talented person.

He is the boys basketball coach and also leads Bonnie Brae's drum line. Troy led the drumline as they preformed at President Obama's inauguration in 2012.

Troy works hard even outside of Bonnie Brae. He runs his own personal training company, Choov Athletics, and he works with the Jersey City Department of Recreation and Youth Development to provide a Bucket Drumming Program.

Troy is offering Bucket Drumming for his second year in a row. The program is amazing because it gives kids an outlet to express themselves. Troy explained in his own words:

"The concept is simple and it's very therapeutic. Some kids might be angry all day, and they come out here and beat the drums and they are letting out all that therapeutic energy."

This year Bucket Drumming will be offered every Tuesday and Wednesday from Aug. 19 to 31 in Jersey City. There are a few spots left, you can sign up by clicking here.

For more information, check out the video ABC 6 put together of last year's bucket drumming program led by Troy.

The post above reflects the thoughts and observations of New Jersey 101.5's Jordan Jansson. Any opinions expressed are her own. Follow Jordan on Facebook, and Instagram.

Click here to contact an editor about feedback or a correction for this story.

The 10 free bridges from New Jersey to Pennsylvania (and vice versa!) The Delaware River Joint Toll Bridge Commission oversees many of these free crossings, and their method is one that is a foreign concept to those in charge in the Garden State. The group, which is a bi-state agency appointed by officials in both Pennsylvania and New Jersey, uses revenue generated from larger, more heavily trafficked crossings to maintain the free ones.