Bruce Springsteen returns home, making an appearance at a Freehold, NJ diner

Just ahead of Thanksgiving week, Bruce Springsteen was spotted Friday afternoon making his homecoming in Freehold, New Jersey.

Bruce sprung from his cage on highway nine straight to East Main Street to make a stop at Roberto’s Freehold Grill. It seems his heart wasn’t the only thing that was hungry!

The Grill posted a pic of Springsteen on their Facebook page with the caption “The boss is home for the holidays! Thanks Bruce for stopping by and spreading some holiday cheer!

#myhometown”

Quite the fan of Roberto’s Freehold Grill (formerly Tony’s Freehold Grill), Springsteen has been seen there multiple times, as recently as Nov. 2022, signing memorabilia.

Roberto’s Freehold Grill is located at 59 East Main Street in Freehold, which makes you wonder if the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame really meant it when he said “there ain’t nobody wants to come down here no more” when referencing the street in his song “My Hometown.”

Actions speak louder than words, Bruce!

It makes sense that he’d have such an affinity for it, it’s less than a mile from where he grew up on Institute Street.

“The car’s out back” if he’s ready to take that long walk to Jersey Freeze, another Freehold institution that he frequents. I wouldn’t be surprised if he makes an appearance there before the holiday week is over.

The post above reflects the thoughts and observations of New Jersey 101.5's Kylie Moore. Any opinions expressed are Kylie's own. You can follow Kylie on Instagram.

