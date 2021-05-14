Bruce Springsteen seen getting ice cream in Freehold

The legendary Bruce Springsteen was spotted at a local New Jersey ice cream shop the other day. He returned to his favorite place that he used to go to all the time growing up as a kid.

According to NJ.com, when Springsteen was a little boy he would always show up at Jersey Freeze in Freehold and ask for some cones. That's right, he never actually got any ice cream. The employees would always give him some broken cones to munch on.

Seventy years later, the rock star came back to Jersey Freeze and even took a picture with a fan.

It's not unusual to see Springsteen in Freehold since he lives a county over in Colts Neck. However, Spence Freedman was lucky enough to be at Jersey Freeze the exact same time as the icon.

According to NJ.com, Freedman was grabbing a hotdog and fries when he saw Springsteen in his parked car taking a phone call.

No word on what Springsteen's order was this time around. Did he actually grab a cup of ice cream this time? Or did he opt for his usual broken cone pieces? We aren't sure, but its likely this isn't the last time Springsteen will show up at his favorite place just off “Highway 9″.