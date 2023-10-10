‘The Machine’ is set to perform in Atlantic City next year

😁Standup comedian Bruce Kreischer is coming to Atlantic City in 2024

ATLANTIC CITY — One of America’s most popular stand-up comedians is coming to Atlantic City in 2024.

Florida native, Bert Kreischer, nickname “The Machine,“ and known for performing stand-up comedy while shirtless brings his Tops Off World Tour to Hard Rock Live at Etess Arena at Hard Rock Hotel and Casino in AC for two shows on Saturday, March 16 at 7 p.m. and 10:30 p.m.

Tickets go on sale Friday, Oct. 13 at 10 a.m. at HardRockHotelAtlanticCity.com and Ticketmaster.com.

Kreischer is known for his storytelling with his most popular story about how he allegedly earned the nickname, “The Machine.” Apparently, he revolves around how he inadvertently helped the Russian mafia rob a train while on a college trip to Russia.

His career has evolved from being Rolling Stone’s 1997 “Number One Partier in the Nation” to one of the top-grossing stand-up comics in the business.

“One of the best storytellers of his generation, seamlessly and sincerely sharing anecdotes about his family and fatherhood while proving that there’s a way to take his antics into middle age,” according to Forbes.

In March 2023, Kreischer released his 5th standup special, Razzle Dazzle. His other standup specials, Secret Time, The Machine, and Hey Big Boy are all currently streaming on Netflix.

Kreischer is currently on the second leg of his Tops Off World Tour ranging from the US and Canada to Europe, Australia, and New Zealand.

