Brookdale evacuated because of gas leak

MIDDLETOWN — The main campus of Brookdale Community College was evacuated on Friday morning because of a gas leak.

New Jersey Natural Gas is on scene to repair the leak located between the student center and Collins Arena, which was first reported around 8:30 a.m., according to Monmouth County Sheriff Shaun Golden.

Text messages sent to the Brookdale community directed students to Thompson Park located next to the campus on Newman Springs Road.

Brookdale has an enrollment of over 12,000 on its main campus and branch campuses in Freehold, Hazlet, Long Branch, Neptune and Wall Township.

This is a breaking story. Check back for additional information