For the most part, Broadway reopens in New York City this September with shows like "Wicked" and "The Lion King." But if you can't wait that long to see a show, there's some good news.

This summer, folks can enjoy not one, but three free Broadway concerts on the beach in Seaside Heights.

It's the third year "Broadway Meets the Beach" concert series happens in the Jersey Shore town. However, it was cancelled in summer 2020 due to COVID-19.

Seaside Heights Mayor Anthony Vaz said this concert series has been a success with all age groups. These are entertainers who have abilities like acting and singing.

"I can just tell you, there's a feeling of 'I want to go to Broadway' after listening to these entertainers," said Vaz.

The concerts are set for 7 p.m. on July 16, Aug. 13 and 27 at the carousel pavilion near Boardwalk and Carteret Avenues. Vaz said the shows will be inside so even if there's inclement weather, nothing needs to be cancelled.

All three shows will feature performers from Broadway's "Rock of Ages," "Aladdin," "The Producers," "Chicago," "Young Frankenstein," "Kinky Boots," "Mamma Mia," "A Bronx Tale," "Les Miserables" and more.

The icing on the cake? Tony award nominee, "American Idol" finalist and Jersey boy himself, Constantine Maroulis is also scheduled to appear at all three Broadway Meets the Beach concerts.

"I've been going to Seaside Heights my whole life and it epitomizes summer to me," Maroulis said.

Vaz said the return of these concerts to Seaside Heights is so important to the town now that it's rekindled its family orientation. These groups from Broadway are bringing in groups of people who not only appreciate the arts but also appreciate that Seaside is contributing to the family destination, said Vaz.

"It's a great venue. I'm looking forward to it myself because I love Broadway," said Vaz.

Lineup for Seaside Heights Broadway Meets the Beach:

July 16: Maroulis, Korie Lee Blossey, Jackie Nuzzo, opera singers Josh LeRose and Theresa Carlomagno, Rugburn, The Studio Group

August 13: Maroulis, Jim Borstelmann, Jen Perry, Blossey, Nuzzo, LeRose, Carlomagno, Kick Performing Arts

August 27: Maroulis, Lucia Giannetta, Blossey, Nuzzo, LeRose, Carlomagno, Rugburn, Donovan Catholic High School Choir

The evenings also promise prizes and surprise guests.