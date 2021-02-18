Bring a little summer to your winter at Morristown Farmers Market

When you you think about farmers markets for some reason you think of summer. But if you feel like bringing summer in to one of these cold winter days, head over to the Morristown Farmers Market! The farmers market, which is located outside of the Morris Museum, is open every Sunday from 10 am to 1 pm, and is filled with unique and delicious vendors that you gotta check out!

A trip to your local farmers market not only changes up your regular food shopping routine, but is also a great way to support local businesses. The market is a good hour from my home but I’ll sometimes take a ride there just because I love it so much. And I guess I shouldn’t forget to mention the best part: Free samples! I can’t help myself from trying something from every single stand at the farmers market. Sometimes I have no shame. And neither will you.

Another thing to consider about the farmers market is that it’s environmentally friendly. The Morristown Farmers Market requests that customers use reusable bags, and if you don’t have a bag there are totes to purchase on site. I usually get annoyed by the whole reusable bag thing in a supermarket, but here it just seems to fit. I feel like I owe it to them! The Morristown Market also has many unique vendors, many of which you can not find at your local grocery store.

Here are some of the best:

Lexi’s Kitchen

Lexi’s is a completely vegan bakery specializing in granola, cakes, and other specialty items. Many of my friends have dietary restrictions, and I love knowing anything I purchase at Lexi’s is safe to be consumed by anyone.

Local 130 Seafood

You can probably see from all the fish recipes I have posted here that I am a huge lover of fish (as are my family). But I’m also very picky when it comes to choosing it at the market. It’s so important to me that the fish I'm buying is fresh and has not been chemically raised and I know that’s a guarantee from Local 130.

Jersey Girl Cheese

People come from all over the state to buy this very special cheese. Jersey Girl has some of the best cheese in New Jersey. All of their cheese is created with their own milk, and is truly farm to home. It’s worth a trip to the Morristown farmers market just to taste this cheese.

There are so many other amazing stands to check out at the Morristown Farmers Market that it’s almost impossible to leave empty handed.

The post above reflects the thoughts and observations of New Jersey 101.5 talk show host Judi Franco. Any opinions expressed are Judi's own.