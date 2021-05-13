Brick Township man who molested 2 babies in child porn gets 40 years

Sebastien Attar (Essex County Sheriff's Office)

BRICK — It's 40 years in prison for a township man who admitted to sexually abusing two babies in self-produced child pornography.

Sebastien Attar, 36, was sentenced in Trenton federal court on Wednesday. He previously pleaded guilty to two counts of sexual exploitation of children and one count of advertising child pornography.

A search of Attar's home in March 2018 turned up multiple pornographic images in which he had posed naked with two very young victims, according to a federal criminal complaint.

FBI agents said a forensic review of two photos taken in 2015 showed a boy who appeared to be younger than 6 months old and a girl younger than 1.

An adult relative told authorities one photo appeared to have been taken in the bedroom of Attar’s former residence in Jackson, according to court documents, while Attar's black and silver wedding ring also was recognized in a photo.

In addition to the prison sentence, Attar will be on lifetime supervised release.

