NJ man admits molesting newborn and infant on camera

BRICK — A township man has admitted that he produced photos that showed him engaged in sexual acts with two children believed to be less than six months old.

Sebastien Attar pleaded guilty Wednesday in U.S. District Court to two counts of sexual exploitation of children and one count of advertising child porn. The 35-year-old Brick man faces 30 to 40 years in prison when he's sentenced Oct. 3 as part of a plea deal.

Federal prosecutors say Attar was among several people charged last year with advertising child porn. Electronic devices were seized from his home at that time.

Investigators were searching the devices in January when they found images of someone they later identified as Attar engaging in sexual acts with two children, one believed to be less than a month old and the other less than six months old.

Investigators said an adult relative of Attar said one photo appeared to have been taken in the bedroom of Attar’s former residence in Jackson. Attar's wedding ring was recognized in one of the photos.

Attar has been out on $100,000 bail.