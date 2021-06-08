Brick SummerFest to return for 2021

After taking a year off due to the pandemic, the Brick SummerFest will be back in 2021, starting July 1.

In a statement, Brick Mayor John Ducey said, ““We are thrilled that SummerFest will be returning to Windward Beach Park this July. It is one more step in the journey back to normal. “While we were disappointed that last year’s series was cancelled, we all know it was the right thing in light of the crisis we were in. Now, we are ready to make up for lost time and have the best SummerFest yet!”

Summerfest is a combination of concerts, outdoor movies, fireworks, food, and drink. The concerts start around 7 PM and are followed by fireworks. The concert lineup is:

July 1 — Super Trans Am playing arena rock hits from the 1970s.

July 8 — The Amish Outlaws playing a mix of music.

July 15 — The Nerds covering popular favorites.

July 22 — 80s and 90s tribute with Nine Deeez Nite.

The concerts are held on Windward Beach. As with previous SummerFests, a complimentary shuttle bus service will be available for all concerts. Shuttle buses will run from 5pm until 8pm from Brick Township High School, Drum Point Elementary School, Veterans Memorial Middle School and Brick Memorial High School. Return trips from Windward Beach begin at 9pm and continue until all guests are returned to their pick-up locations

The movie schedule is as follows:

Aug. 6 — "Back to the Future."

Aug. 13 — "Abominable."

Aug. 20 — "The Avengers."

Aug. 27 — "Tom and Jerry."

There is also a car show on Aug. 5.

For more information click here.

The post above reflects the thoughts and observations of New Jersey 101.5 talk show host Bill Doyle. Any opinions expressed are Bill Doyle's own.

A walk through Riverton, NJ: Historic gem on the Delaware Lots of history and tons of charm in this tiny little Burlington County town tucked in along the Delaware.