BRICK — A male stabbing victim died after being dropped off at a local hospital, according to Ocean County Prosecutor Bradley Billhimer.

The Ocean County Prosecutor’s Major Crime Unit and Brick township police are investigating the homicide from Sunday afternoon, Billhimer said.

He did not disclose the victim's identity or any other details, but said police were attempting to interview family members and witnesses.

There is no danger to the public, according to Billhimer.

