Brick, NJ teen is sentenced for father’s deadly stabbing
BRICK — It's an 11-year sentence for a teenager in Ocean County, stemming from the stabbing death of his own father last winter.
A Superior Court Judge handed down the sentence to 15-year-old Ibrahim Khater, of Brick, and will remain under the custody of the juvenile justice commission, according to the Ocean County Prosecutor's Office.
He previously pleaded guilty to aggravated manslaughter.
On Jan. 16, police found 38-year-old Mohammed Khater, of Brick, with a stab wound to the right side of his abdomen, Ocean County Prosecutor Bradley Billhimer said.
He died at a local hospital.
The teen also was sentenced in connection with two aggravated assault charges, as well as the throwing of bodily fluids at a law enforcement officer from incidents while he has at the Ocean County Juvenile Detention Center, according to Billhimer.