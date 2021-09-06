Brick, NJ has been waiting 4 years for this opening announcement

Some broccoli cheddar soup from Panera would be the bomb dot com right about now.

If you are in the Brick Township area, you will soon have easy access to a Panera ... finally!!

There has been a lot of talk about the new Panera being built in Brick right near the new Wawa on Duquesne Boulevard.

After four long years filled with delays and postponements, we finally know their opening date!

SURPRISE....they are already open!

They first opened their doors for business Friday, August 27 and their hours will be 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. daily.

The official address is 545 Route 70 in Brick Township.

"We waited a long time to get in here," said Shannon Jones, district manager for Panera.

"This is a prime area," Jones continued. "This is where all the traffic is, the great shops. Everybody wants to be up and down Route 70." The area also includes nearby retirement communities and homes. We want to be a community café."

Here is what we know about the new Panera location thanks to APP.com:

1. The new Panera will have a drive-thru lane. So yes, you can order your You Pick Two and iced mocha latte without even getting out of your vehicle.

2. The restaurant takes up nearly 4,500 square feet and can seat up to 102 people inside and up to 36 customers outside.

If you are in need, Jones did specify that she is looking to hire at least 20 more employees for the Brick location.

Not sure what to get? Let me help with that:

