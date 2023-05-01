7 breweries in Union County, NJ that let you taste on site

Seven spots throughout Union County exist only to serve beer lovers, including right in their tap room.

Below is a list of the breweries that are up and running in Union County, according to the group New Jersey Craft Beer.

There are far fewer breweries in this county compared to Monmouth and Ocean. But Union County's population is lower by tens of thousands.

🍺 Bull n Bear Brewery — Summit

🍺 Climax Brewing Company — Roselle Park

🍺 Lions Roar Brewing — Westfield

🍺 Two Ton Brewing — Kenilworth

🍺 Untied Brewing Company — New Providence

🍺 Wet Ticket Brewing — Rahway

🍺 Yale Terrace Brewery — Cranford

Dino Flammia is a reporter for New Jersey 101.5. You can reach him at dino.flammia@townsquaremedia.com

