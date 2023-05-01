7 breweries in Union County, NJ that let you taste on site
Seven spots throughout Union County exist only to serve beer lovers, including right in their tap room.
Below is a list of the breweries that are up and running in Union County, according to the group New Jersey Craft Beer.
There are far fewer breweries in this county compared to Monmouth and Ocean. But Union County's population is lower by tens of thousands.
🍺 Bull n Bear Brewery — Summit
🍺 Climax Brewing Company — Roselle Park
🍺 Lions Roar Brewing — Westfield
🍺 Two Ton Brewing — Kenilworth
🍺 Untied Brewing Company — New Providence
🍺 Wet Ticket Brewing — Rahway
🍺 Yale Terrace Brewery — Cranford
Weird things NJ taxes - and some they don't
In general, New Jersey assesses a 6.625% Sales Tax on sales of most tangible personal property, specified digital products, and certain services unless specifically exempt under New Jersey law.
However, the way the sales tax is applied in New Jersey sometimes just doesn't make sense.
New Jersey puts out an itemized list for retailers that spells out what is, and what is not, taxed.
Perhaps because this is New Jersey, there are some bizarre and seemingly contradictory listings.
Dino Flammia is a reporter for New Jersey 101.5. You can reach him at dino.flammia@townsquaremedia.com
Click here to contact an editor about feedback or a correction for this story.
Most affordable places to live in New Jersey
SmartAsset released a study analyzing the most affordable places to live in New Jersey. The eighth annual study weighed several factors, including taxes, homeowners’ insurance, and home costs relative to the local median income.