Brazen thieves steal 10-year-old girl’s fairy houses
How low can you go?
How about walking onto someone's front yard and stealing a child's fairy houses?
A resident of the Bargaintown section of Egg Harbor says that's what happened to her. Her security camera captured the theft in broad daylight.
The video shows two women pulling their car into the driveway, jump out and grab the little fairy houses that belonged to a 10-year old girl.
One of the houses was made by the girl herself from seashells she collected at the beach.
"It’s just a little decorative house that the garden fairies 'live' in outside. It’s a little girl thing. Like a tiny doll house for outside," her mom told Cat Country 107.3, a sister station of New Jersey 101.5
"The value of the ceramic houses isn't that much — mostly just sentimental value to the family. I hate that my daughter had to have little piece of her innocence lost," the mother said.
The theft has been reported to Egg Harbor Township police. If you recognize these thieves, please contact police at 609-926-4036.