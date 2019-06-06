Brandon Jacobs on the Giants, Landon Collins and Daniel Jones

Brandon Jacobs may not be with the team but he's still a Giant at heart. The former Big Blue running back, who holds the holds the franchise record for most career rushing touchdowns, as well as ranking fourth-most in career rushing yards, will be captaining the offense in this years Landon Collins Celebrity Softball Game .

Jacobs, who has been with Collins for the first two softball games, talked about the former Giants safety who became a free agent and signed a 6 year, $84 million contract with the Redskins.

"It's a business," Jacobs said. "Landon saw an opportunity to maximize his financial stability...some people do it for the money, some people do it for the fame ya know but, why not?"

As for how Jacobs feels about his team and the moves they made this year.

"I do think we're going to have a decent football season this year," Jacobs said. "...Guys just got to go out there and really earn the right to be a superstar."

Arguably the biggest move would be picking Daniel Jones with the 6th pick in the draft.

"I like Daniel," Jacobs said. " I like Daniel Jones a lot. Lot's of people haven't given the man a fair chance to go out there and compete. I think he's going to be fine"

The 3rd annual Landon Collins Celebrity Softball Game which will pit the Giants offense vs. the defense in dodgeball, home run derby, softball and kickball. It takes place this Saturday at Palisades Credit Union Park in Pomona. Proceeds benefit St. Christopher's Inc. Several Giant players including Saquon Barkley, Will Hernandez will be there, as will new Redskin quarterback Dwayne Haskins.

More from New Jersey 101.5: