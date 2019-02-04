Brady or Belichick, who goes first?

First there was the philosophical question of which came first, the chicken or the egg? Now it's who goes first, New England Patriot head coach Bill Belichick or his quarterback Tom Brady. These two have been together since Brady was selected in the 6th round of the 2000 NFL draft and was promoted to starter the following year. Brady rewarded his head coach that year with their first Super Bowl victory. They would go on to win 5 more for a total of six after Sundays 13-3 win over the Los Angeles Rams. Brady says there's no chance he retires after the game. That would have him returning to the Patriots for his 20th year in 2019.

Belichick, who was the defensive coordinator on 2 New York Giants Super Bowl winning teams and came this close to being their head coach, according to Ian O'Connor who wrote, "Belichick, The Making Of The Greatest Football Coach of All Time," also has no intention of leaving. They can't stay together forever, or can they? Seriously, one has to wonder how it will end when the rime comes. Will Belichick stay with an aging quarterback who's just not as good as he was. That's not Brady now but it will be some day. Do the Patriots part ways with Brady the way so many other great quarterbacks were let go, or does Belichick need to prove that he can win one without Tom and vice versa.

I put that question to Ian O'Connor, "I think they're going to win one more ring together," O'Connor said. "...I can see one more ring for Belichick. Say two, three years from now he hands it off to McDaniels and Belichick becomes President of Football Operations, and lets Brady and McDaniels finish it out."

I also posed it to Glenn Stout, author of "Pats an Illustrated History of the New England Patriots" who thinks, "I tend to think that Belichick will outlast Brady," Stout said. "...But maybe more so with Belichick, might want to prove that he can do it with somebody else."

Casey Sherman actually interviewed Brady for his book, "12: The Inside Story of Tom Brady's Fight for Redemption," he said, "One of those men to leave the organization before retirement, has got to be Belichick," Sherman said. "At the end of the day, I think Belichick would like to win a Super Bowl without Tom Brady, to prove to the world that it wasn't James Bond in shoulder pads taking the team to all these Super Bowls."

Personally I think Tom Brady can walk away from the game happy with his accomplishments, knowing that he'll be a first ballot Hall Of Famer. His children who range in age to 11 will be teenagers and he will enjoy spending time with them as well as his super model wife Gisele Bündchen. Brady will also be young enough to enjoy whatever else he may want to do in his life if anything.

Belichick on the other hand I think will forever be a head coach. It's what he loves and there's nobody better. I could see him looking forward to the challenge of doing it again with a young quarterback. It's just who he is and what he does.Where he will be doing ii depends on how these two men finish.

