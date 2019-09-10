WEEHAWKEN — The parents of a 5-year-old boy want to know how he was able to leave his after-school program, get on a bus and then be dropped off a mile from his home.

Patricia Ceballos told NBC 4 New York that a woman named Marianne found her son in tears on a Weehawken street on Monday. Marianne went into the boy's backpack and called Ceballo after finding her phone number, Ceballos told NBC 4 New York.

Ceballos told NBC 4 New York that her son told her "someone" told him to get on a bus despite having a sticker on his shirt that said he was part of the extended care program at the Daniel Webster School.

Ceballos said she and her husband are meeting with the district on Tuesday to further discuss the matter

Superintendent Eric Crespo, in a statement to New Jersey 101.5, called the incident "unacceptable."

"The incident that occurred today was unacceptable. The district is conducting a full investigation and will take immediate and firm action to ensure these types of mistakes do not reoccur," Crespo said.

