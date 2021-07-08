Boy raped by family friend in NJ public bathrooms, cops say

A Pennsylvania man was charged by State Police with sexually assaulting a 7-year-old boy in several public bathrooms over a five-month period

Jonathan W. Hiddeman, 30, of Prospect Park, Pennsylvania, allegedly assaulted the boy in the bathrooms in various locations in Camden and Cape May counties between September 2019 and February 2020.

An investigation was started in March and Hiddeman was arrested at his job in Prospect, Pennsylvania, on June 25.

Police said Hiddeman was a family friend whose actions were reported by the boy's mother.

Hiddeman was charged with aggravated sexual assault and endangering the welfare of a child.

He is being held at the George W. Hill Correctional Facility in Thorton, Pennsylvania, awaiting extradition to New Jersey.

State Police asked anyone who may have had an encounter with Hiddeman is asked to call them at 609-861-5698 or the Delaware County Criminal Investigation Division of the Delaware County District Attorney's Office at 610-891-4700.

