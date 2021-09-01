LAWRENCE (Mercer) — A lost 9-year-old boy was rescued from a storm drain he had crawled into Tuesday afternoon.

Township police said the boy was visiting relatives in the Lawrenceville Point development near Bunker Hill Road when he wandered off about 4:50 p.m.

Authorities found the boy in the drain and took him out.

The boy did not need any additional medical attention once he was out of the storm drain, according to police.

Contact reporter Dan Alexander at Dan.Alexander@townsquaremedia.com or via Twitter @DanAlexanderNJ

Most Expensive House For Sale in Mercer County Located in Mercer County, the six bedroom and 10 bath home is listed for $9.75 million. The home has a movie theater, a bar, three bedrooms with balconies, and a three-bedroom carriage house. Outside, it has over 128 acres of property with a pool, a putting green, two ponds, and basketball and tennis courts.

9 amazing facts about lightning you probably didn’t know