NEWARK — Police have asked for the public's help in finding a man accused of slashing a male victim with a boxcutter, leaving him with severe wounds.

The victim had cuts that required 100 stitches, according to Newark Public Safety Director Anthony Ambrose.

Edwin “Cito” Pabon Saldana, 41, is wanted on charges of aggravated assault following the attack May 2 at 606 N. 6th St. He is described as 5 feet 10 inches tall and weighs 190 pounds.

Police ask that anyone with information about Saldana to call the 7th Precinct detective squad at 973-375-0475.

​

More from New Jersey 101.5: