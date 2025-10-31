The Levin Management Corporation announced that a new tenant will be coming to Rutgers Plaza in Franklin Township.

Prepare to have fun! The addition of Bounce Air Adventure Park will entertain families in a large 21,000-square-foot indoor space that will include a ropes course, climbing structures, a ninja obstacle course, a trampoline area, ball pits, a mini basketball court, and a jungle gym with slides.

Bounce Air Adventure Park will also include space for parties and group events.

Bounce Air Adventure Park is part of a regional operator with locations at malls throughout the tri-state area.

While they call this an experimental retail category in combining hospitality and entertainment in a family-focused setting, the family-oriented indoor entertainment has been done with Chuck E Cheese, albeit not on the scale that Bounce Air Adventure Park has 21,000 square feet of fun.

It is good to see that there is another indoor facility that is family-friendly and nestled in the 268,000-square-foot Rutgers Plaza shopping center. Rutgers Plaza is located at the intersection of Easton Avenue and JFK Boulevard. According to the press release and Pfacer.ai, Rutgers Plaza attracts 1.8 million annual visits. Strong demographics and traffic patterns reinforce the center’s appeal to national, regional, and local retailers.

I am glad to see this entertainment facility opening in Franklin Township and in Rutgers Plaza, a family recreational destination that is indoor and serves the entire family, which is a recipe for success. For more information, visit www.levinmgt.com

