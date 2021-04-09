Boom! What was that noise in North Jersey on Wednesday night?

A Pennsylvania power plant was the source of a loud noise that rattled Warren County on Wednesday night.

Belvidere resident Kimberly Mitchell told LeighValleyLive.com it sounded like a commercial aircraft had crashed.

The Martins Creek power plant in Bangor, Pennsylvania, was restarted after being offline for an extended period of time, according to Talen Energy spokesperson Taryne Williams.

"During that start up, the steam turbine for the unit released steam through a safety valve, resulting in a loud noise. There was no impact to plant operations or risk to the community stemming from this event," Williams said. "Talen operates with the health and safety of our workers and surrounding community as our top priority."

The Matrins Creek plant has two units fueled by natural gas and oil, which opened in 1975 and 1977 respectively.

