Bon Jovi is opening a new Soul Kitchen location

Jon Bon Jovi, New Jersey rock star and philanthropist, is opening another JBJ Soul Kitchen, this one on the campus of Rutgers-Newark. The restaurants are aimed at people who can’t afford food.

There are no prices, although a donations are encouraged and people who can’t pay can volunteer in the restaurant. According to their website, 46% of the meals were paid for by volunteering and 54% through donations. According to CBS News, almost all of the labor is volunteer and much of the food is donated.

The first JBJ Soul Kitchen opened in Red Bank in 2009, and there is also one in Toms River. According to the Daily Targum (the Rutgers newspaper), the new location will have a suggested donation of $12 and will accept University dining credits, along with cash and credit cards. The restaurants have served over 100,000 meals.

