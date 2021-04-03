Bon Jovi in your Living Room ? It will cost you.

In this Pandemic one of the industries that came to a screeching halt was the entertainment industry. Live music stopped, concerts cancelled, big tours cancelled, recording sessions were postponed and musicians, producers, club owners and managers along with concert promoters retreated to their corners to wait it out.

Some musicians did the live streaming and Facebook Live concerts but nothing could come close to performing in front of a live audience and the revenue stream that it produces. I saw many of our Jersey entertainers on the web, they were great and I can really appreciate their efforts and their will to entertain.

Get our free mobile app

Even the world class entertainers have offered up their live streaming services. There’s a high end concierge service out of Los Angeles called Element Lifestyle that can book special concerts for you while you and your friends and family sit in front of the TV and watch Bon Jovi dedicate an entire concert for you or a loved one.

Photo by Alexandre Schneider/Getty Images

The cost to have Jon Bon Jovi live stream a personal concert for you, a mere $750,000. Not bad, he’ll throw in the band for another $250,000.

Eric Clapton performs at "12-12-12" Sandy relief concert (Larry Busacca/Getty Images for Clear Channel)

How about Eric Clapton, to have him sing Layla and other classic hits you’ll shell out a cool $1 million.

Jason Merritt/Getty Images

You want something a little less expensive, no problem Journey will tell you “Don’t Stop Believing” for only $500,000.

Shawn Stockman, from left, Nathan Morris, and Wanya Morris of the musical group Boyz II Men (AP Photo/Matt Rourke)

Boyz II Men will get together for you for only $300,000.

Getty Images for LACMA

Annie Lennox will do a great solo act for you for $400,000.

Verdine White, Maurice White, Philip Bailey and Ralph Johnson of the band Earth, Wind & Fire Photo by Carlo Allegri - Getty Images

The bargain of the year, Earth Wind and Fire will light up your live streaming for a bargain $250,000.

Well at least these are options, so if you’re looking to splurge on something fun with your tax return, here it is. Live streaming of your favorite group, I better start saving!