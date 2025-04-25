Southern chicken sensation! Bojangles FINALLY has opened in NJ

This could be a game changer. Have you ever had really good fried chicken in a southern state? And those authentic homemade biscuits, the charming South is known for pairing it with?

I’ve spent time in enough southern states that I can say as a Yankee, there’s just something about it that hits different. Even if it’s from a chain.

Bojangles has been serving up Southern-style chicken for almost half a century. And finally, after all that time, Central Jersey is now experiencing it.

Bojangles was founded in Charlotte, North Carolina, in 1977 offering Cajun-seasoned fried chicken and buttermilk biscuits. I’m telling you there are chicken joints then there’s Bojangles. You can thank me later.

They just opened the very first location ever in Central Jersey, and you’ll find it at 1,000 Stelton Road in Piscataway. They opened just days ago, but if you weren’t there, no worries, they’ll make more! If you’re just too far from Piscataway to experience the most mouthwatering chicken you may ever get from a chain, don’t despair.

Others are planned for the Garden State. Neptune, Marlboro, and Vineland are all expecting one soon. Many years ago, a Bojangles was in Newark, but it didn’t last. This time, with the chicken craze being what it is in New Jersey, it feels different.

Seriously expanding beyond the South is a recent endeavor for Bojangles. In North Carolina where it all started, they have 348. In South Carolina, 151. Tennessee, 74. Virginia, 72.

But in Maryland, only one. Pennsylvania, just two. So this evolution has just begun.

By the way, just like New Jersey’s diners, Bojangles is known for serving breakfast all day. It’s Bo time!

