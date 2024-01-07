Boil water advisory continues for major NJ resort city

💧 Water in Atlantic City may have a higher risk of disease

ATLANTIC CITY — A drinking water warning has been issued for residents of this New Jersey city due to high levels of turbidity, or cloudiness, that could result in diseases making their way through the tap.

The issue was first detected on Friday, according to the Atlantic City Municipal Utilities Authority. Samples taken Friday showed higher levels of turbidity.

"Turbidity has no health effects. However, turbidity can interfere with disinfection and provide a medium for microbial growth. Turbidity may indicate the presence of disease-causing organisms," the ACMUA said in an update Saturday afternoon.

Those organisms could include bacteria, viruses, and parasites. Residents who experience symptoms including nausea, cramps, diarrhea, or headaches may want to talk to a doctor, the utility said.

When will the boil water advisory be lifted?

Mayor Marty Small said that officials were "cautiously optimistic" that the boil water advisory could likely be lifted Sunday afternoon.

The state Department of Environmental Protection flushed fire hydrants throughout the city around 1:30 a.m. Saturday, Small said.

Samples of the water were taken Saturday afternoon and then transported to a lab for testing. The water utility is expected to provide the results before the end of Sunday.

No more water for residents

The city and water utility purchased over 500 cases of bottled water for distribution at local fire stations, Small said around 4 p.m. Saturday at a press conference.

Less than four hours later, there was no more water to distribute. The city said on social media around 7:30 p.m. that all of the bottled water had been given out.

Before drinking water from the tap, residents should bring it to a boil for at least a minute and then let it cool. Water should also be boiled before using it to make food, washing dishes, or brushing teeth.

Officials said that water didn't need to be boiled for other uses including showering, bathing, and watering plants.

