Body in roadway: 1 dead, many injured in Route 80 bus crash

PARSIPPANY-TROY HILLS — State Police say one person has died and several have been injured in a bus crash on a North Jersey highway.

Police say officers responded to the crash on I-80 just before 8 p.m. Thursday. They say a bus and multiple vehicles were involved. At least one of the victims appeared to have been ejected from the bus.

Authorities say two of the injured are in serious condition. A Morristown Medical Center spokeswoman says the hospital has received 20 patients from the crash.

The state Department of Transportation tweeted that all express lanes are closed on the highway. Local lanes were closed in one direction but are now reopened.