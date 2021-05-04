Body found in water is 22-year-old Drew exchange student

MADISON — A tragic end to a missing persons case involving a foreign exchange student at Drew University, as his body was recovered from waters near the Brooklyn Bridge in March, authorities said.

Ajay Sah, a 22-year-old college junior from Nepal, was last seen on the Madison campus the afternoon of Jan. 19. He was reported missing three days later.

Investigators said Sah had then traveled by NJ Transit to New York Penn Station and that surveillance footage showed an individual, believed to be Sah, traveling alone with a backpack.

The bag was eventually found in Sea Bright and its contents given to local police in late April.

Sah's body was found in the Anchorage Channel in Brooklyn on March 9, though an ID was not immediately made.

The New York Police Department contacted the Morris County Prosecutor’s Office on April 25, after which a medical examiner used X-rays to confirm that it was the college junior.

A final death certificate was pending as of Tuesday, according to prosecutors.

New Jersey residents charged in Jan. 6 Capitol riot (in alphabetical order)