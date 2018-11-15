MOUNT HOLLY — The story of homeless vet Johnny Bobbit being helped by Kate McClure and boyfriend Mark D’Amico last November, which led to more than $400,000 being donated to a GoFundMe account was all a fake, according to a complaint obtained by NBC Philadelphia.

Burlington County Prosecutor Scott Coffina said he will announce developments in its investigation today, but did not disclose details.

The feel good story fell apart in August when Bobbitt claimed in a lawsuit he was never given any money and the couple spent it on a vacation and a car. The couple has said some funds were spent on Bobbitt and in excess of $150,000 remained — but hasn't provided any detailed accounting.

The couple has insisted that they used their own funds for their personal purchases, and that they did not want to provide hundreds of thousands of dollars directly to a drug addict.

Bobbitt's attorney told New Jersey 101.5 the funds meant for his client were "gone" after the couple missed a court-ordered deadline to turn over the balance. It remains unclear how much, if any, of the money is left.

Investigators searched McClure and D'Amico's Florence home in September "in connection with a criminal investigation into the Johnny Bobbitt matter," Burlington Cofina said in a statement at the time. A BMW was taken away on a flatbed.

Superior Court Judge Paula Dow had put Bobbitt's lawsuit on hold until at least Dec. 7 because of the criminal investigation.

According to the new complaint, Bobbitt, McClure and D’Amico all face charges of conspiracy and theft by deception. The news outlet said D'Amico and McClure turned themselves in on Wednesday. Bobbitt had been in drug rehab, which had been donated, and his status was not disclosed.

GoFundMe had said Bobbit would get the balance of the donations no matter how the money was spent.

Contact reporter Dan Alexander at Dan.Alexander@townsquaremedia.com or via Twitter @DanAlexanderNJ