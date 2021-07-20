NORTH WILDWOOD — An unlikely sight on a city beach, where a boat ran ashore on Tuesday afternoon.

North Wildwood Police and North Wildwood Beach Patrol lifeguards responded to the 13th Avenue Beach just before 12:30 p.m., where everyone in the ocean had safely scattered before the vessel hit the sand during low tide.

No one onboard was injured, according to police, who said it was unknown why the boat ran ashore.

Sea Tow removed it from the beach.

The incident was a day after a banner plane made an emergency landing further north along the Shore, in Atlantic County.

In that, an 18-year-old pilot was having engine trouble, when he guided the aircraft to touch down on the Route 52 Causeway bridge that spans Somers Point and Ocean City.

No injuries were reported in either incident.

