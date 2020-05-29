BlueFriday: State Troopers give man CPR, save his life

Quick thinking, training and courage came together with two New Jersey State Troopers who effectively brought a man back to life.

Troopers Michael Basti and Zachary Andren responded to a 9-1-1 call with a 57-year-old man who had collapsed. Upon arrival, the Troopers encountered a man who was unconscious without a pulse and not breathing. The Troopers immediately went into action performing CPR and delivering shocks with an automated external defibrillator.

Within a short time the man began to breathe and his heart started beating again. He was in stable condition at Hunterdon Medical Center. Thanks to these two heroic Troopers this man will be returning to his family soon.

